AGRA recently held a convention with 100 youth in agri-food systems to discuss the issue of climate change and possible solutions. At the convention, the youth shared new approaches they have employed to reduce climate vulnerability in the country. This was the fourth convening since AGRA kicked off the National-Level conversation on climate.

With young generations in Africa grappling with the impacts of climate change, the need to address climate change-related issues in Africa is stronger than ever. The Youth in Climate convening is part of AGRA’s efforts to involve the youth in this series of African country youth dialogues and networks for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and coordination among the youth at the country level.

According to AGRA, regular peer discussions on issues affecting youth in Agriculture capture youth views, challenges, and new approaches to climate adaptation in the food systems. AGRA plans to compile these views in one document, that will be presented at the Africa Food Systems Forum in September and COP29 in November, as a common voice for the youth in Africa.

A 2022 climate report on the state of climate in Africa indicated that Africa’s food systems will continue to face challenges due to increased droughts, intense heat waves, storms, rising sea levels, floods, and wildfires. The youth are the most vulnerable to climate shocks, often bearing the brunt of environmental changes that disrupt their livelihoods, education, and future opportunities. Thus, it is important to provide support to the youth and their institutions in developing a clear understanding of the current systems and to jointly formulate the innovations necessary for adapting to climate change.

Speaking at the session, AGRA Head of Climate Adaptation, Sustainable Agriculture and Resilience Kindie Fantaye said, “Together, we can build a sustainable future where our youth are not only survivors of climate change but leaders in creating a resilient and prosperous Kenya.”

On her part, Elizabeth Ngeny, Advisor Gender and Affirmative Action-Presidents Economic Transformation Office aid, “Civic organizations, NGO’s and academic institutions play a huge role in advancement of climate change intervention initiatives. Organizations such as the Kenya Met Department and University of Nairobi’s Institute for Climate Change Research have been instrumental in conducting climate change research.”