Ndegz, an Afro-Pop singer-songwriter and producer, has released his debut EP titled Mr. Bull. The 7-track EP cuts across R&B, Pop, and Hip Hop genres and delivers an authentic, emotional, personal, and relatable listening experience.

The EP’s title directly translates to his childhood nickname derived from Ndegwa, which translates to ‘bull’ in his native language Kikuyu.

At the release of the EP, Ndegz also released the music video for ‘Your Love Is Like’ in collaboration with Kenyan rap artist Prezzo. The captivating combo shines in the sultry video directed by Ivan Odie and produced by Joe Mahinda. From the beat to the lyrics, every aspect of the song is designed to evoke emotions and stir the soul.

Another song featured in the EP is 1 Time with Kidkay, formerly Kid Kora, a song about longing to settle down with a desired lover. The song pays homage to long-term celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu. Kidkay joins Ndegz again on ‘Loving You’, a deep, evocative serenade and, ‘Fire Blue’, that captures the essence of vulnerable love that renders the lover emotionally naked.

Excited to release his first body of work that took years to craft, Ndegz says, “It’s been a long time coming! I’m ecstatic to share my sound with the world and my die-hard fans. In three words, this EP is soulful, vulnerable and addictive,” adding on its making, “It’s been a true labour of love. Long nights, uncountable changes in the making but generally an all round incredible journey working with some of the most brilliant creatives.”

‘Mr. Bull’ EP was launched at an exclusive listening party at Replay Lounge in Westlands, Nairobi. The event brought together a host of Kenyan media personalities, celebrities, industry stakeholders, corporate partners, family, friends and fans who came together to celebrate Ndegz’s first music project.

Excited to share his EP ‘Mr. Bull’ with the world, Ndegz noted that the new EP is “A blend of Swahili R&B and Dancehall, representing a ‘Kenyan Summer’ and promising fans a mix of ballads and bangers.”