Huawei has launched its Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 offering to accelerate industry intelligence for Africa. The launch of the offering was announced at the Huawei Africa Connect 2024 conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Huawei’s expanded cloud activity reflects Africa’s interest in intelligent and digital transformation. Huawei Cloud is dedicated to offering an industry-leading hybrid cloud solution, empowering customers to spark cloud innovation. The Huawei Cloud Stack 8.3 boasts a wide array of enhanced cloud services and features to provide a trusted, more resilient cloud native foundation. It boosts innovation in the following key areas and making new technologies locally available as fast as possible.

In line with the launch of the new cloud offering, Huawei has ramped up investments in Africa to support the continent’s development into an intelligent digital hub. The journey began in 2018, with the launch of Africa’s first public cloud region of Huawei Cloud in Johannesburg, South Africa. This was followed by a significant expansion in June, 2024, with the launch of Northern Africa’s first public cloud region of Huawei Cloud in Cairo, Egypt.

In a keynote speech at the conference, Hu Yuhai, Vice President of Huawei Hybrid Cloud said, “Huawei Cloud strives to be the preferred cloud for intelligent transformation,” said Hu. As per our mission statement of being, ‘In Africa, For Africa’, we are ready to work alongside our customers and partners with better technologies, industry solutions, and ecosystem resources.”

During the conference, Huawei also held its “Leap2Cloud”event, which attracted more than 300 enterprise executives and IDC experts customers from diverse sectors. Attendees came together to share their insights and collaboratively explore pathways for a leap to the cloud.

With innovative technologies and a vast array of industry-specific solutions, Huawei Cloud Stack currently serves more than 5,500 government and enterprise customers around the world.

Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to spur innovation, expand industry know-how, and develop more customer-centric services to help more African customers move to, use, and manage the cloud better. Huawei Cloud looks forward to joining hands with more African customers to unlock new opportunities in industry intelligence.