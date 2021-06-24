Shares

Huawei has launched the CloudCampus 3.0 solution for campus networking and an extensive range of industry-tailored products. This solution will help enterprises build a campus network that features fully wireless networking, cloud for global branches, cloud management across networks and intelligent operations and maintenance (O&M) for users and applications. The launch was made at this year’s Huawei Industrial Digital Transformation Conference.

Speaking at the launch, Li Xing, President of the Campus Network Domain, Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line said, “As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This solution connects everything and unleashes the value of data. It also connects workspaces and production to improve efficiency and inspire cross-sector innovation. And powered with intelligence, this solution helps build a neural network needed for intelligent interactions.”

Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution key highlights

1. The Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution will help enterprises build a fully wireless Wi-Fi 6 network with zero blind spots and uninterrupted roaming.

2. Huawei also launched five new CloudEngine S series multi-GE access switches, all of which offer 90 W PoE++ per port and support software-defined port rates using right-to-use (RTU) licenses to flexibly adapt to different scenarios.

3. Huawei unveiled NetEngine AR8140, an SD-WAN-powered intelligent routing gateway, to help enterprises build a next-generation WAN with ultrafast cloud access.

4. Huawei also upgraded its iMaster NCE-Campus, an all-in-one management, control, and analysis platform — to facilitate rapid and agile service provisioning on the cloud.

5. Huawei integrated further innovations into its iMaster NCE-CampusInsight to address the growing complexity of network O&M that exceeds human capabilities. It specifically uses intelligent algorithms to detect the quality of over one thousand mainstream enterprise applications in real time and locate faults in minutes.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for advanced networking platforms that can help their businesses digitally transform. According to a recent IDC WLAN Maturity Index survey, only 24% of global respondents said they’re “very satisfied” with their wireless networks though. Key goals for an advanced network include unified management across the LAN, WLAN and WAN; automation tools enhanced by intelligent algorithms, and high performance infrastructure such as Wi-Fi 6 and multi-gigabit Ethernet switching,” said Rohit Mehra, IDC Vice President, Network Infrastructure.

With the advent of the cloud era, Huawei’s CloudCampus 3.0 Solution and a full series of products will help enterprises make their campus networks future-proof. This will be enabled by fully wireless networking, one global network, cloud management, and intelligent O&M.