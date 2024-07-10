Shares

Samsung Electronics has announced Samsung hospitality TV compatibility with AirPlay. This development will allow hotel guests to connect their iOS and iPadOS devices to the TVs in their rooms easily and securely.

Guests will be also be able to enjoy the convenience of watching their favourite shows and movies, listening to personal playlists on various music platforms, viewing photos, playing games, etc, on the TV in their room. By scanning a unique, on-screen QR code, guests can privately and securely connect their iPhone or iPad to the Samsung Hospitality TV.

The new feature also brings convenience and security, as no personal information is ever stored or saved and all information about paired devices is automatically erased upon guest checkout. Additionally, hotel managers and operators can easily update their management systems to enable AirPlay technology, simplifying the integration process.

The integration of Apple AirPlay is part of Samsung’s broader strategy to enhance the in-room experience for hotel guests while providing powerful management tools for hotel operators. Samsung’s hospitality TVs include LYNK Cloud and SmartThings Pro for enhanced connectivity, seamless management and improved guest experience.

Commenting on the new feature, Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung is committed to building a robust and connected ecosystem that enhances convenience, usability, and overall guest experience. AirPlay allows both iPhone and iPad users to easily share their favourite content on the big screen in their hotel room, making their temporary stay at a hotel feel more like home. LYNK Cloud and SmartThings Pro also give hotel management better business insights while making their operations more seamless and efficient.”

For hotel managers and operators, the LYNK Cloud offers customizable content, remote device management and access to OTT entertainment. Equipped with an e-commerce platform, LYNK Cloud provides an in-room ordering system that offers guests interactive services such as booking hotel services, ordering room service, a digital concierge and more, all bundled in solution. With LYNK Cloud, hotel managers can also use insights to personalize content and experiences for hotel guests to create impactful promotional content across different rooms or properties worldwide.