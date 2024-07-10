Shares

Aleph Holdings, a digital and technology company, has announced the appointment of Rachel Karanu as Client Partner Lead for the East Africa region. Karanu brings a wealth of experience spanning over two decades, which she will use to lead the regional sales team, develop new opportunities, and foster new relationships at Aleph.

Karanu’s expertise reflects a proven track record in a highly competitive market. Prior to her appointment at Aleph, she served as Head of Brand Partnerships at Mdundo Limited and Head of Business Development at CreativeVMLY&R. Her most recent role was Commercial General Manager at TrueBlaq Limited.

In her new role as Client Partner Lead for the East Africa region at Aleph, Karanu will play an instrumental role in transforming the digital marketing space by working closely with prominent companies. This is including TikTok, Spotify, and X, to name a few.

As a result of her sales success, she was awarded Employee of the Year during her tenure at Magnate Ventures. Karanu has earned multiple diplomas and marketing qualifications over the years and is working towards an MBA in marketing. Deeply passionate about mentoring women and cultivating an environment for empowerment and growth to excel, Karanu will use her position to mentor and uplift her team members as she strives for success.

Commenting on her appointment at Aleph, Karanu had this to say, “I am delighted to use my network and experience in my new role at Aleph Holdings. I put my energy and passion into forging new relationships – something I believe is essential to success. “In my new role, I look forward to challenging myself and my team members. I am a great believer in disruption and encourage my colleagues to think outside of the box. Challenging the status quo often results in greater results than playing it safe.”