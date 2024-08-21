Shares

Taboola has announced a partnership with Aleph Holding in a plan to expand its operations to serve advertisers and publishers in Africa. With the partnership, consumer reach will now be accessible to advertisers and publishers in countries including Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, and Ghana.

Advertisers in Africa can now leverage Taboola’s immense reach to find quality consumers at scale, using its advanced AI-powered offerings. Aleph is giving advertisers exclusive access to work with Taboola in Africa, allowing them to tap into exclusive, brand-safe environments on trusted editorial destinations. Similarly, publishers in Africa can now leverage Taboola’s AI-powered offerings to engage and acquire audiences and monetize their sites.

Commenting on the partnership, Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola said, “The need for advertisers and publishers to adopt AI-driven technologies has never been greater. Advertisers continue to invest more into campaigns and demand return on investment for their campaigns, especially in the performance advertising world. Publishers must contend with changes to search algorithms that make it harder to surface content. Expanding into Africa, via this partnership with Aleph, means more access to the same technology and scale that has helped thousands of publishers and advertisers to thrive globally. We look forward to building this new market.”

On his part, Stephen A. Newton, Managing Director at Aleph said, “As Africa’s largest digital media reseller, Aleph has solidified its position as a strategic partner for Taboola. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for advertisers and publishers across the continent. By harnessing Taboola’s native advertising solutions, Aleph empowers brands to engage with audiences effectively, driving revenue and enhancing engagement. Together, Aleph and Taboola are shaping the future of digital advertising in Africa.”

Aleph Holding recently appointed Rachel Karanu as Client Partner Lead for the East Africa region.