Mdundo, a pan-African music streaming service has launched its brand health measurement tool ‘Mdundo Brand Lift’ which provides advertisers with real time insights into their brand’s performance.

Available for advertisers, the Mdundo Lift brand lift tool provides these insights by aggregating the four crucial brand metrics; awareness, consideration, favourability and purchase intent among the platform’s audience and avails the data in real time on their platform.

The launch of the tool comes months after Mdundo announced that it recorded 31 million active users across Africa in the first quarter of 2022, representing a 49% growth compared with the previous quarter.

Mdundo’s Head of Brand Partnerships Africa Ms. Rachel Karanu said that the measurement tool will enable its partners to make data driven decisions based on customer insights derived from audience surveys.

“We have heavily invested in this proprietary tool that will help advertisers to measure brand performance vis a vis competition within a category among our 33 million users across Africa, strengthening our offering as a data led advertising solution. The tool gives real time insights for partners visualizing the return on investment, ” said Ms. Karanu.

The data driven tool provides valuable insights and data for over 30 product categories within food, drinks, connectivity, financial services, personal care, fabric and home care.

Mdundo has been on a trajectory of growth as it seeks to provide easily accessible music to the youthful Africa population – giving brands on the platform high user reach for advertisers.

Founded in 2013, Mdundo allows smartphone users to access over 1.9 million songs from 100,000 artists across Africa, for free. The music streaming service has been championing the legal consumption of music as the continent continues to struggle with the illegal downloads of music from online platforms.