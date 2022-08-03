Shares

Mdundo has recorded 20.3 million monthly active users in June 2022 a growth of 74% compared to June 2021. This beat the upgraded the expected target of 19 – 20 million for the month.

The company which released its 2025 strategic direction in June 2022 is aiming at recording 50 million monthly active users and a positive EBITDA for the financial year ending June 2025.

Nigeria remains the biggest country for the Kenyan based company with a total of 4.9 million monthly users, followed by South Africa with 3.7 million, Kenya with 2.8 million and Tanzania with 2.4 million.

In addition, the company’s advertising serving platform, The Mdundo Brand Lift Tool, has improved customer’s brand performance by an average of 8% across Kenya, Nigeria and Tanzania with the highest performing campaign reaching a growth in overall brand lift of 85%.

Mdundo – one of Africa’s leading music services – aims to provide the users with easy and legal access to online entertainment by delivering locally relevant content, formats, and channels to consumers in Africa, while driving value per user through premium products and telecommunication partnerships.

Listed on the Danish Exchange, Mdundo music service is primarily used by the mass-market audience across Africa with limited access to streaming services and social media apps. The music is free of charge, but the customer is exposed to advertising by leading African brands.

The best performing campaigns in the past 12 months were Kenya Cane with an average “Uplift” of 85%, the best “Awareness” campaign was for Sportpesa Tanzania with 65%, Guinness Smooth had the highest performing “Consideration” campaign with 191% growth, Castle Lite Tanzania had the highest impact on “Favorability” with 114% growth and Captain Morgan impacted “Purchase Intent” the highest with 101%.

“We have increased the average brand up-lift for our advertising clients by an average of 8%, with the most noticeable impact towards the end of the customer decision making process impacting consideration, favorability and purchase intent by an average of 10%. It is extremely satisfying to know that the return on investment for our clients is directly related to our campaigns’ driving impact in addition to incremental reach across all key markets,” says Rachel Karanu, Head of Brand Partnerships, Mdundo.