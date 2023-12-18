Shares

Mdundo has partnered with Safaricom to launch a new subscription service that will enable Kenyans to access DJ Mixes at Ksh 5 per day. The service also aims at improving monetization of music among artists and reshape user experiences.

The service, which is exclusive to Safaricom customers, can be accessed by registering here after which customers can discover new artists or enjoy unlimited music downloads and fresh DJ mixes daily. By providing a consistent income stream, the partnership supports artists in their pursuit of sustainable music careers. A healthy financial pipeline allows artists to focus on creating more music and developing their talent.

“Collaborating with Safaricom to introduce our subscription plan is a partnership that re-enforces our commitment to enriching lives through music. Together, we are unlocking amazing benefits for music and DJ Mixes enthusiasts. Our collaboration with Safaricom not only enhances the user experience but also underscores our shared vision of making music an integral part of everyday life,” says Martin Neilsen, CEO – Mdundo.com.

Mdundo’s user growth stood at 29.2 million monthly active users in September 2023, up from 21.5 million in September 2022 representing a 36% growth. Mdundo’s focus is to deliver a locally relevant service and content to 613 million mobile subscribers in Africa expected by 2025.

“Our goal is to provide Kenyans freedom, choice and control over the content they consume, and we are delighted to embark on this journey with Mdundo.com. This is a collaboration that shows our commitment to enhancing the digital music landscape and empowering our customers to enjoy their favorite music with ease and convenience,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer – Safaricom PLC.

Safaricom, through in-house propositions such as Baze and Skiza, and partnerships with industry leaders including Mdundo.Com, remains committed to growing Kenya’s creative and music industry.