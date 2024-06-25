Shares

The Olympics Games are the epitome of sports, giving us the viewers a show of a lifetime every 4 years.

It is everyone’s dream to watch the Olympics Games live at least once in a lifetime. For the rest of us, we can only dream as we watch on TV and online as the athletes excel at the Olympics.

Kenya first participated at the Olympic Games in 1956, and has sent athletes to compete in every Summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted 1976 and 1980 Games. Kenyan athletes have won 113 medals in total, all from boxing and track and field events, making Team Kenya the most successful African country at the Olympics.

The 2024 Olympics Games are scheduled to take place in Paris, France on Friday 26 July to Sunday, 11 August.

Visa has partnered with various partners to ensure that its customers can enjoy the Olympics Games in style.

1. NCBA Bank

Visa has partnered with NCBA Bank to launch a spend and win campaign that will see three lucky winners and their plus one’s travel to Paris for The Olympic Games. Visa card customers can win the grand prize of a fully paid trip valued at over Ksh. 400,000 for each winner and their companion to watch the Olympics Games. Additionally, customers shopping with their Visa cards can win NCBA Visa branded merchandise.

The package for the three winners includes:

Three-night Paris accommodation, including double occupancy and breakfast

Two Olympic event tickets per person and a Paris metro card for transportation from the airport or train to the events.

A Paris activity pass with a choice of three activities including Seine River cruises, bike tours, and visits to Paris landmarks, monuments, and museums.

A prepaid card loaded with 50 Euros and a branded Paris 2024 gift.

2. Safaricom

Visa has partnered with Safaricom to launch a competition that will see four Kenyans plus a companion each win a trip to Paris to support Team Kenya. The trip package for the winners and their companions includes flights, accommodation, food, drinks, and stadium tickets for various events, thereby providing them with the ultimate Olympic experience.

Any transaction worth Ksh. 1,500 and above made via the M-PESA GlobalPay Virtual Visa Card through the M-PESA App automatically enters the draw for a chance to win a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

3. Qatar Airways

Visa has partnered with Qatar Airways and is offering Visa cardholders in East Africa an opportunity to enjoy up to 12% discount on air travel tickets. In the campaign which runs up to November 2024, Visa cardholders will get the discounts when they book online and use their card for payment.

4. Jumeirah Hotels

Visa has partnered with, Jumeirah, an international hotel chain with branches in the United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Bali, United Kingdom, Spain, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and China.

The partnership will see Visa customers getting a 20% discount when booking your stay using a Visa card. Other benefits in the deal includes daily breakfast, unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, at selected hotels, access to a private beach, chilled pools and wellness facilities, access to Kids Club among others.

There’s a Jumeirah hotel i.e. Jumeirah le Continental Paris in Paris.

5. Booking.Com

Those looking to a hotel can use Booking.com where Visa card holders can get an 8% discount on your accommodation cost by using the PROMO Code VISABKNG when making a payment.