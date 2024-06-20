Shares

Award winning Kenyan PR company Engage BCW has announced that it has rebranded and will now be called Engage effective June 14, 2024. The company was established in 2013.

The rebrand has been necessitated by the global merger of WPP-owned BCW and Hill & Knowlton, to create Burson. Hill & Knowlton already operates in Kenya as part of WPP Scangroup.

In a statement, Desiree Gomes, the founder and Managing Partner at Engage said that as from mid June 2024, the firm will be operating as ENGAGE.

“Since our establishment in 2013, Engage BCW has worked with numerous organizations across diverse sectors, offering strategic communication counsel to ensure consistent information flow between them and their various stakeholders. Our ability to deliver has been clearly endorsed by the several awards won, new accounts contracted and several clients retained over the years,” said Gomes.

“We are excited to announce a new chapter in our journey. Effective June 14, 2024, we will be operating as ENGAGE… The recent global merger of WPP-owned BCW and Hill & Knowlton, to create Burson, will mark the end of our formal affiliation with BCW. It presents an exciting opportunity for Engage Communications Limited. to build upon our strong foundation of success in the Kenyan and Tanzanian markets.”

ENGAGE holds a number of key accounts and clientele. These include Samsung, Mitsumi Distribution, Siginon Aviation, Stanbic Bank Kenya, Crown Paints, Toshiba Energy Systems, CNN, Hass Consult, iZola, AHI Carrier, Jambojet, and CFAO Motors Kenya (formerly Toyota Kenya), among others.