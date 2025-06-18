Shares

The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards took place on June 12 in Mombasa, Kenya at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa.

Among the winners were Engage Communications, a leading Kenyan PR agency, with the #GalaxyintheSky, campaign developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics East Africa and Jambojet. It was named the winner in the Travel & Leisure category.

Engage Communications’ #CarrefourBlackNovember campaign, executed in partnership with Carrefour Kenya, earned two Certificates of Excellence, securing finalist positions in the Social Media Campaign and Digital Campaign of the Year categories.

The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards, recognizing Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement, attracted over 500 entries from across the continent, with more than 120 campaigns shortlisted. The winners were awarded at the 36th annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) conference held at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa in Mombasa, Kenya.

SABRE Awards Africa 2025 Winners

Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show

The #ForeverWena Campaign — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa

Diamond SABRE Awards

Company of the year

#Indomie HeroesAward — Indomie Noodles with Chain Reactions Africa

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building

Get Ready With Music — Spotify with Irvine Partners

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management

Epson Champions Education — Epson South Africa with Tribeca Public Relations

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning

#Odourpandemic — Nivea with Chain Reactions Africa

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation

All Hair and All You (Tresemme) — Unilever (Tresemme) with Edelman Africa

Geographic

Northern Africa

World Unseen – Experience at GITEX Africa — CANON Central and North Africa with APO Group

Western Africa

Viva Clean Hearts, Clean Clothes — Viva Detergent with Blanche Aigle Communications

Eastern Africa

MKWC@20 – Saving The Mountain Bongo — Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy with Woodrow

Southern Africa

Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor with M&C Saatchi Abel (members of the Up & Up Group)

Practice areas

Business-To-Business Marketing

WE are Malan Scholes Attorneys — Malan Scholes Attorneys with Tribeca Public Relations

Cause-Related Marketing

Change Starts with One – BIC x Mpumelelo — BIC with Retroviral, Shaun James Film, and Integer

Corporate Image

From the inside out: building inclusive communities and lasting impact — KFC South Africa

Corporate Social Responsibility

A Moment To Forget — Adasa with Clockwork

Crisis/Issues Management

Turning Tides from Crisis to Credibility: Managing an oil spill response — Marine Biotechnology Products with Blast PR & Events (Blast Burson)

Digital Campaign

Eric Cantona Stunt — Showmax with T+W, Retroviral, and Grid

Employee Communications

Employee Communications Campaign — Telkom with Ogilvy South Africa

Financial Communications

NB Rights Issue Campaign — Nigerian Breweries with Integrated Indigo

Integrated Marketing

Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience — Disney+ with Clockwork

Marketing to Consumers (New Product)

Now More People Can Premium — Nedbank with Levergy

Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)

Beatbox Baristas — Wimpy with Retroviral, Shaun James Film and Actorvate

Media Relations

Change Starts with One – BIC x Mpumelelo — BIC with Retroviral, Shaun James Film, and Integer

Public Education

All Hands on Deck — Unilever (LifeBouy) with Edelman Africa

Social Media Campaign

Eric Cantona Stunt — Showmax with T+W, Retroviral, and Grid

Special Event/Sponsorship

Ya Rona House — Nedbank with Levergy

Industry sectors

Associations

Marine Protected Areas Day 2024 — MPA Alliance with Flow Communications

Consumer Products/Services

A Christmas #LikeNoOther — SPAR with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants

Fashion & Beauty

Putting bread on the table by repurposing your empty bread bags — Re.Bag.Re.Use

Financial & Professional Services

#UpYourFinancialGame — Experian with Burson Africa

Food & Beverage

Lite Side of the Court — Castle Lite with Retroviral, Capacity Relations, Ogilvy, Dentsu, draftline

Healthcare

#Odourpandemic — Nivea with Chain Reactions Africa

Industrial/Manufacturing

Beyond Boundaries Initiative — DP World with Edelman Africa

Media, Arts & Entertainment

Iwaju — The Walt Disney Company Africa with Bobby Taylor, Openfield Marketing, and with FilmOne

Mining and Extractive Industries

Understanding the Pulse of Mining Communities in an Industry Under Pressure — Anglo American with ByDesign Communications

Not for Profit/Charities

The #ForeverWena Campaign — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa

Public Sector/Government

Striking Gold — Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy (FMACCE) with Chain Reactions Africa

Technology

Microsoft Africa AI Journalist Academy — Microsoft Africa with FleishmanHillard SA

Travel & Leisure

#GalaxyintheSky — Samsung and Jambojet with Engage Communications

