The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards took place on June 12 in Mombasa, Kenya at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa.
Among the winners were Engage Communications, a leading Kenyan PR agency, with the #GalaxyintheSky, campaign developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics East Africa and Jambojet. It was named the winner in the Travel & Leisure category.
Engage Communications’ #CarrefourBlackNovember campaign, executed in partnership with Carrefour Kenya, earned two Certificates of Excellence, securing finalist positions in the Social Media Campaign and Digital Campaign of the Year categories.
The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards, recognizing Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement, attracted over 500 entries from across the continent, with more than 120 campaigns shortlisted. The winners were awarded at the 36th annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) conference held at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa in Mombasa, Kenya.
SABRE Awards Africa 2025 Winners
Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show
The #ForeverWena Campaign — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa
Diamond SABRE Awards
Company of the year
#Indomie HeroesAward — Indomie Noodles with Chain Reactions Africa
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building
Get Ready With Music — Spotify with Irvine Partners
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management
Epson Champions Education — Epson South Africa with Tribeca Public Relations
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning
#Odourpandemic — Nivea with Chain Reactions Africa
The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation
All Hair and All You (Tresemme) — Unilever (Tresemme) with Edelman Africa
Geographic
Northern Africa
World Unseen – Experience at GITEX Africa — CANON Central and North Africa with APO Group
Western Africa
Viva Clean Hearts, Clean Clothes — Viva Detergent with Blanche Aigle Communications
Eastern Africa
MKWC@20 – Saving The Mountain Bongo — Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy with Woodrow
Southern Africa
Bullet Proof Park — Gun Free South Africa with Razor with M&C Saatchi Abel (members of the Up & Up Group)
Practice areas
Business-To-Business Marketing
WE are Malan Scholes Attorneys — Malan Scholes Attorneys with Tribeca Public Relations
Cause-Related Marketing
Change Starts with One – BIC x Mpumelelo — BIC with Retroviral, Shaun James Film, and Integer
Corporate Image
From the inside out: building inclusive communities and lasting impact — KFC South Africa
Corporate Social Responsibility
A Moment To Forget — Adasa with Clockwork
Crisis/Issues Management
Turning Tides from Crisis to Credibility: Managing an oil spill response — Marine Biotechnology Products with Blast PR & Events (Blast Burson)
Digital Campaign
Eric Cantona Stunt — Showmax with T+W, Retroviral, and Grid
Employee Communications
Employee Communications Campaign — Telkom with Ogilvy South Africa
Financial Communications
NB Rights Issue Campaign — Nigerian Breweries with Integrated Indigo
Integrated Marketing
Disney+ The Bear Joburg Experience — Disney+ with Clockwork
Marketing to Consumers (New Product)
Now More People Can Premium — Nedbank with Levergy
Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)
Beatbox Baristas — Wimpy with Retroviral, Shaun James Film and Actorvate
Media Relations
Change Starts with One – BIC x Mpumelelo — BIC with Retroviral, Shaun James Film, and Integer
Public Education
All Hands on Deck — Unilever (LifeBouy) with Edelman Africa
Social Media Campaign
Eric Cantona Stunt — Showmax with T+W, Retroviral, and Grid
Special Event/Sponsorship
Ya Rona House — Nedbank with Levergy
Industry sectors
Associations
Marine Protected Areas Day 2024 — MPA Alliance with Flow Communications
Consumer Products/Services
A Christmas #LikeNoOther — SPAR with Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
Fashion & Beauty
Putting bread on the table by repurposing your empty bread bags — Re.Bag.Re.Use
Financial & Professional Services
#UpYourFinancialGame — Experian with Burson Africa
Food & Beverage
Lite Side of the Court — Castle Lite with Retroviral, Capacity Relations, Ogilvy, Dentsu, draftline
Healthcare
#Odourpandemic — Nivea with Chain Reactions Africa
Industrial/Manufacturing
Beyond Boundaries Initiative — DP World with Edelman Africa
Media, Arts & Entertainment
Iwaju — The Walt Disney Company Africa with Bobby Taylor, Openfield Marketing, and with FilmOne
Mining and Extractive Industries
Understanding the Pulse of Mining Communities in an Industry Under Pressure — Anglo American with ByDesign Communications
Not for Profit/Charities
The #ForeverWena Campaign — Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with Ogilvy South Africa
Public Sector/Government
Striking Gold — Federal Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy (FMACCE) with Chain Reactions Africa
Technology
Microsoft Africa AI Journalist Academy — Microsoft Africa with FleishmanHillard SA
Travel & Leisure
#GalaxyintheSky — Samsung and Jambojet with Engage Communications