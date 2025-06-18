Shares

The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards took place on June 12 in Mombasa, Kenya at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa.

Among the winners were Engage Communications, a leading Kenyan PR agency, with the #GalaxyintheSky, campaign developed in collaboration with Samsung Electronics East Africa and Jambojet. It was named the winner in the Travel & Leisure category.

Engage Communications’ #CarrefourBlackNovember campaign, executed in partnership with Carrefour Kenya, earned two Certificates of Excellence, securing finalist positions in the Social Media Campaign and Digital Campaign of the Year categories.

The 2025 Africa SABRE Awards, recognizing Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement, attracted over 500 entries from across the continent, with more than 120 campaigns shortlisted. The winners were awarded at the 36th annual African Public Relations Association (APRA) conference held at the PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Convention Centre & Spa in Mombasa, Kenya.

SABRE Awards Africa 2025 Winners