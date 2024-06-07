Shares

There is a rising need to combat climate change and technology companies are uniquely positioned to drive environmental sustainability. Samsung, a global tech giant, exemplifies this potential through its innovative approaches and commitment to greener practices.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Samsung is not only transforming the way we live but also paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Samsung Electronics assesses a product’s entire life cycle, including the sourcing, production, distribution, product use and recycling phases. At the production stage, it aims to expand the development and application of recycled materials with a lower carbon footprint.

At the distribution stage, it is working to minimize packaging volume and weight to reduce carbon emissions. Through initiatives like improving the energy efficiency of chargers, itis trying to improve the environmental

impact at the use stage. 1 This initiative is part of a broader industry trend, with similar companies moving towards more sustainable packaging.

The increasing accumulation of electronic waste (e-waste) across the globe has become a concern for environmentalists and tech stakeholders, prompting campaigns to minimize the production of non- essential electronic accessories. One of the biggest challenges facing the recycling industry in Kenya is the lack of adequate infrastructure. Many areas lack proper waste management systems, which means that a lot of waste, including plastic waste, ends up in landfills or pollutes the environment.

The exclusion of charging adapters from new device packaging is based on the fact that new-generation devices now all use type-C cables, meaning a single charger can work on multiple devices such as phones, laptops, power banks, and ear pods. Lately, high-end phone makers have changed packaging of new devices to exclude traditionally freely available accessories such as charging adapters and earphone sets to minimize electronic waste that is ravaging the world. It is part of the move to minimize electronic waste globally. Samsung is currently rolling this out across East Africa.

Samsung’s innovations in 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) technologies are revolutionizing urban living. These technologies enable the creation of smart cities where infrastructure and services are interconnected and optimized for efficiency. For example, smart grids equipped with IoT devices can monitor and manage energy use in real-time, reducing waste and lowering emissions. Smart water management systems can detect leaks and optimize usage, conserving this vital resource.

Samsung’s sustainability efforts extend to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The Samsung Innovation Campus equips young people with digital skills and knowledge needed for the green jobs of the future. By fostering a new generation of innovators, Samsung is helping to ensure that future technological advancements will continue to prioritize sustainability.

Samsung’s proactive approach to sustainability serves as a powerful example for the tech industry. By integrating environmental responsibility into its core business strategy and leveraging its technological prowess, Samsung is not only mitigating its own environmental impact but also inspiring others to follow suit in making strides in this area, emphasizing the industry-wide potential for positive change.

As consumers, investors, and global citizens, we have a role to play in supporting companies that prioritize sustainability. By choosing products and services from environmentally responsible companies like Samsung, we can collectively drive demand for greener solutions and contribute to a more sustainable world.

The future of technology is not just smart but also green, and together, we can work towards a more sustainable world. By embracing these advancements and supporting sustainable practices, we can contribute to creating a greener, more sustainable future for all.

By Anthony Hutia – Samsung Electronics East Africa, Head of Mobile Experience Division.