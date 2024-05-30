Shares

Samsung Electronics East Africa, in partnership with Eastlands College of Technology, has kicked off the inaugural intake for the Samsung Innovation Campus training at the institute. The initiative is meant to equip young Kenyans aged 18-25 with cutting-edge skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Coding and Programming.

The students will be embarking on a 1 month programme following the Dual Training System. It is designed to provide technical skills but also enhance their soft skills, thereby boosting their employability. The programme promises to bridge the gap between education and the demands of the job market by offering job placements in relevant organizations upon completion. The students will be empowered to initiate startups with the idea of being self employed.

“The Samsung Innovation Campus is more than just a training facility; it’s a beacon of hope for the youth of Kenya,” said Nyawira Muraguri, Corporate Marketing Manager, Samsung Electronics East Africa.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders and innovators who will drive the digital transformation of Kenya and beyond.” She explained.

The programme is structured into three levels, each spanning six months, with a focus on hands-on, practical learning experiences. Students will delve into the intricacies of data science tools, engage with machine learning applications, and undertake projects that mirror real-world challenges.

To qualify for the program, applicants must have completed high school, be computer literate, and pass the Eastlands College of Technology Entrance Test. The fee structure is set at Ksh 32,600 per level, exclusive of exam fees, ensuring that the program remains affordable while maintaining the highest standards of education.

The course will be examined by Eastlands College of Technology, Samsung and a National Examining Body, renowned institutions that guarantee the credibility and recognition of the certification awarded.

“This is a game-changer for our youth,” remarked Austine Omeno, Principal of Eastlands College of Technology. “The Samsung Innovation Campus aligns perfectly with our mission to provide quality education and practical skills that meets the needs of our dynamic world.” He added.