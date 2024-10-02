Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has began its long-term sustainability journey for its business with the launch of three strategic projects. These initiatives are designed to advance sustainability, paving the way for a more promising future.

These three initiatives are the KQ pyro-diesel plant, the expansion of the water bottling plant, and the transformation of Msafiri House into a centralized operations hub. These projects are part of a larger, sustainability and strategic recovery plan dubbed Project Kifaru.

According to KQ COO George Kamal, the water bottling plant and the pyro-diesel plant are key components of Kenya Airways’ sustainability efforts. The projects have also been hailed as an innovative approach to cutting costs and reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels while significantly lowering carbon emissions.

As part of enhancing operational efficiencies, KQ has transformed its property, Msafiri House, near its headquarters into a centralized Operations Control Centre (OCC) for its flight crew, inflight management, and fleet management. This move is expected to streamline operations, improve team collaboration, and reduce travel time between different departments, thereby enhancing work efficiency and employee satisfaction.

Additionally, Msafiri House will alleviate congestion at Kenya Airways’ Approved Training Organization (ATO) by providing additional training facilities. These facilities are expected to generate additional revenue through increased training capacity.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new initiatives, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka remarked, “These three bold projects align with Project Kifaru, our strategic recovery plan, which prioritizes financial sustainability, customer focus, and environmental responsibility. They also demonstrate the airline’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint, improving operational efficiency, and contributing to Africa’s prosperity through responsible corporate practices.”

“The Water Bottling Plant, with a capacity to produce approximately 4,500 litres per day, reduce Kenya Airways’ reliance on external suppliers and significantlylower water procurement costs while generating additional revenue through potential water sales. With a production capacity of 700 to 1,000 liters of diesel, the Pyro-Diesel Plant will make a tangible impact on our operational costs, reducing fuel expenses and decreasing the environmental footprint of our ground operations. This means that we are not just cutting costs for short-term gains; we are building a more resilient and sustainable future for Kenya Airways,” said Kamal.