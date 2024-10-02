Shares

With the world’s youngest population, Africa holds immense potential to shape its future through innovation and technology. More than 60 percent of its people are under 25. Gaming is emerging as a powerful catalyst for digital inclusion, providing African youth with critical access to technology and the skills needed to thrive in a fast-evolving digital economy. Of note is that the gaming industry generates revenue in the triple digit billions in dollars every year and has become far more than just a source of entertainment. By closing the digital divide, gaming presents an economic opportunity for a new generation across Africa.

This potential is crucial as Africa faces a stark digital divide, with a massive gap in digital skills that hamper economic development. According to a study by the International Finance Corporation about 230 million jobs across the continent will require digital skills by 2030. With obvious hooks to drive curiosity, and engagement plus encourage learning, gaming is proving to be a practical solution to the continent’s digital challenges. Through educational elements or games designed for learning, young Africans can acquire vital skills such as coding, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

At the same time, gaming fosters inclusivity. By empowering local developers and showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage, the gaming industry helps democratize opportunities for underrepresented talent. African developers bringing culturally relevant perspectives, create content that not only preserves and promotes diversity but educates global audiences, building greater cross-cultural understanding.

Moreover, the economic opportunities gaming offers to African youth are substantial. By developing local game studios, educational programs, and entrepreneurial ventures, the industry can stimulate economic growth and job creation. This local ecosystem empowers individuals to create and share content, driving innovation and deepening inclusion within the sector.

Mobile gaming, dominating the African landscape with 95% of gamers using smartphones or tablets, has made gaming even more accessible. Despite premium-priced gaming products being out of reach for many, mobile gaming provides an affordable and widespread option. A recent report by Geopoll and the Pan Africa Gaming Group revealed compelling insights, including that 92 percent of gamers surveyed play on mobile devices, 32 percent engage in gaming for three or more hours daily, and 62 percent have bought games in the past, or made in-game purchases. With increasing internet penetration and smartphone adoption, gaming accessibility is set to expand further, positioning the industry for a bright future in Africa.

Beyond individual gaming experiences, online communities and competitions, like those facilitated by Microsoft through Xbox Game Camp, are helping young people collaborate and share knowledge. These platforms offer support networks that strengthen creativity and connection. I checked in with Phylis Migwi, Microsoft Kenya Managing Director after catching several localized events targeting the gaming community. She said, “Gaming is more than just a pastime; it’s a powerful platform for learning, collaboration, and innovation. Through initiatives like Xbox Game Camp, we are helping young Africans connect, develop critical skills, and unlock opportunities in the digital economy.”

The industry’s growth is also supported by collaborations between governments, the private sector, and educational institutions. Initiatives like the Digital Foundations Project, which focuses on connectivity and digital training, are critical in building the infrastructure and skills necessary to support sector growth and ensure that more young Africans can benefit from the digital economy.

Gaming’s potential to promote inclusivity extends to all, including people with disabilities. Games like Karmzah Run, developed by Leti Arts in Ghana, feature characters with disabilities, providing a platform for broader representation and engagement.

I am fond of my work at Demo Africa, one of the flagship initiatives of LIONS@frica that aims to connect African startups to the global ecosystem, supported by Microsoft as well, as far back as 2012, we saw companies like Maliyo Games from Nigeria set their sights on this massive opportunity.

As we embrace this digital revolution, the gaming industry stands out for multiple opportunities across monetization, education, and social inclusion. The question remains: how can we further leverage this ecosystem to unlock even greater potential for the continent’s youth?

Let’s play!

By Mbugua Njihia, a Venture Builder and Solution Architect.