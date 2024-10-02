Shares

In the past two years, the world of artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an explosion of advancements, with ChatGpt emerging as the most recognised generative text tool since its release in November 2022.

This ground-breaking technology empowers individuals to effortlessly craft a wide array of texts, ranging from analytical articles, speeches, and press statements to technical papers and recording scripts, with just a few prompts. Additionally, similar programs have been developed to seamlessly convert text into intricate images, audio, and video.

Given these remarkable advancements, it’s understandable that many professionals in the communications and public relations (PR) industries, who have long been esteemed for their creativity, initially felt a sense of unease in response to these revolutionary developments.

However, as time has passed, the initial excitement surrounding new technology has diminished, revealing that while AI is undoubtedly here to stay and will likely improve over time, it may not fully replace certain aspects of creative work that are inherently human. The majority of generative AI is trained using similar datasets, which are readily accessible to all via the internet.

This has made it increasingly easier to distinguish AI-generated content. For example, essays written using ChatGPT often exhibit a consistent style of narration and contain repeated phrases across narratives. Similarly, AI-generated art, even to the untrained eye, is easily distinguishable. Such content often lacks the nuanced, situation-informed emotions that are uniquely human and have the power to evoke desired responses from target audiences.

However, despite these shortcomings, it would be unwise for communication creatives to overlook the impact of AI in their fields. Seasoned writers often encounter mental blocks that hinder their ability to form even the most basic of sentences. In such situations, they acknowledge that generative AI can serve as a valuable tool in guiding their narratives, particularly when the alternative would entail wasting hours mired in a creative rut.

Additionally, there are technologies capable of automatically transcribing and translating recordings and live broadcast sessions, thereby saving writers and other content producers the time required to generate articles and other materials. In fact, some scholars have suggested that the elimination of mundane tasks could enhance the creative output and overall satisfaction of media professionals. The State of Technology PR report 2023 by Prowly, the manufacturer of PR automation tools, revealed that over 80% of professionals who utilize AI in their work are either happy or extremely happy with its impact on their performance.

Furthermore, beyond generative tools, there are numerous other forms of artificial intelligence that hold the potential to significantly transform the output of communication professionals and their respective organizations. In the realm of public relations, for instance, advanced tools have been developed to conduct thorough media monitoring and brand sentiment analysis, thereby informing strategies for effectively managing brand risks.

Similarly, the existence of AI-driven chatbots presents an invaluable resource for providing swift responses to client queries across social media and email platforms, enabling professional and timely communication that mitigates potential crises. When combined with dedicated staff, these tools can enhance operational efficiency within corporate communication units while reducing the risks of brand tarnishing that often result from delayed communication.

While there are countless other scenarios that illustrate the symbiotic relationship between AI advancements and the communications landscape, the examples mentioned above serve to underscore that it’s not a matter of one versus the other but rather a situation of mutual benefit. As a professional in the field of PR and communications, I am confident in asserting that the apprehension surrounding AI’s impact on our roles has dissipated, and it’s high time we fully embrace the emerging tools that have the potential to enrich our work and lives.

By Pancras Mutuma, a Communications Consultant at AM Communications Limited, based in Nairobi, Kenya.