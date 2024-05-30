Shares

Menzies Aviation and Siginon Aviation have been awarded the International Air Transport Association (IATA) CEIV Pharma accreditation for their recently expanded facility in Nairobi, Kenya.

This marks the seventh Menzies Aviation location to be awarded the prestigious certification, and its first in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (MEAA) region.

The three year accreditation is awarded to companies that demonstrate the high standards set by the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma).

The award underscores Menzies Aviation-Siginon Aviation’s best-in-class approach to handling high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled pharmaceutical products. NBO joins other Menzies locations i.e. Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), London Heathrow (LHR) and Budapest (BUD) and Amsterdam (AMS) airports, who are all IATA CEIV Pharma accredited.

Charles Wyley, EVP Middle East, Africa and Asia, Menzies Aviation, said: “We’re immensely proud that our expanded warehouse at NBO has become the first cargo facility in the MEAA region to receive IATA’s coveted CEIV Pharma accreditation. NBO joins a growing list of Menzies cargo locations which have now been awarded this sought-after recognition. With pharmaceutical shipment volumes continuing to increase across the world, we are committed to effectively meeting demand while upholding the very highest cargo handling standards that this accreditation requires.”

The accreditation follows a significant investment in the cargo facilities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi. The 21,000sqm cargo facility has undergone a significant expansion growing from 15,000sqm. This includes increased cold room space from 90 to 250 aircraft pallet positions alongside new docking stations for refrigerated trucks, increasing Menzies’ capacity to transport medical and pharmaceutical products. A new yard area has also been completed to improve traffic flow management, while additional security cameras and lighting have been installed in a move to enhance security.

Menzies Aviation is a service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 265 airports in 55-plus countries. It serves more than 4.5 million flights a year and handles over 2 million tonnes of cargo.