Shares

The National Aviation Services (NAS), an aviation services provider in emerging markets, has expanded in Kenya with a 51% stake in Siginon Aviation, a subsidiary of the Siginon Group.

The Ksh. 4.4 billion (USD 40 Million) acquisition is in line with NAS’s expanded focus on the cargo business. It is projected to strengthen the ground handling, ramp handling and cargo handling capabilities in the region, especially in East Africa.

Through this partnership, NAS, which is based in Kuwait, has expanded its presence in Africa with two airports in Nairobi and Eldoret. This adds to its growing network in Africa and strengthens its presence as the largest ground handler in the region.

Commenting on the acquisition of Siginon Aviation, NAS Group CEO Hassan El-Houry said, “During the pandemic, our cargo services came to the forefront by keeping crucial supply chains flowing uninterrupted. With the ongoing vaccine requirements around the world, we also handled almost a million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at different African airports. With this growing demand, we expanded our focus on cargo management in Africa and the partnership with Siginon Aviation is indeed timely.”

On his part, Siginon Group Managing Director Meshack Kipturgo said, “We foresee great promise for business and growth for both, our staff and our customers through service delivery – now and into the future. This partnership is a true reflection of our mutual ambition to make a positive mark in service excellence, extend our footprint in Kenya and beyond as we jointly tap onto the opportunities present in the cargo and aviation sector.”

In 2020, NAS successfully launched operations in 14 airports across South Africa, DRC, Guinea Bissau and Zambia.