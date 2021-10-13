Shares

Etihad Airways, Jazeera Airways, Jetstar, Qantas, Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian are the latest airlines to implement the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass.

The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that receives and verifies a range of COVID-19 test results and digital vaccines certificates. The app currently manages vaccine certificates from 52 countries, which represent the source of 56% of global air travel. The number is expected to rise to 74 countries, representing 85% of global traffic by the end of November 2021.

To manage the wide range of data, the application has a database registry of labs and testing centres at each route network’s departure and arrival points. This works in coordination with a digital passport created on the app by passengers travelling the route, verifying each passenger meets vaccination and pre-travel COVID-19 test requirements for the arrival destination. Additionally, the platform allows passengers to share their test and vaccination information via a secure channel with participating authorities and airlines worldwide to establish smooth and seamless travel.

Other airlines implementing the IATA travel pass include Emirates, Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air France, LATAM, British Airways, Avianca, Air NewZealand, Rwandair, Ethiopian Airlines, among others.

Ethiopian Airlines, the national carrier of Ethiopia, was the first African airline to conduct trials of the IATA Travel Pass on flights out of Addis Ababa to Washington DC and Toronto. Other routes by the airline are out of London and Toronto to Addis Ababa on Sunday 25th April, 2021.

The IATA Travel Pass app will have an integrated registry of travel requirements to enable passengers to find accurate information on travel and entry requirements for all destinations regardless of their profile.