Samsung Medison, a medical equipment company and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, has signed an agreement to acquire Sonio SAS, a fetal ultrasound AI software company. The acquisition is seen as a market breakthrough to boost AI-enhanced workflows and accelerate innovation in patient outcomes and the quality of prenatal care.

Following the completion of the transaction, Sonio will remain an independent company headquartered in France and will continue its commercial growth independently. However, its products and services will remain compatible with all ultrasound device makers. The closing of the transaction is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, and the approval of the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

Established in 2020, Sonio has developed IT solutions and AI assistant features for obstetrics and gynaecology ultrasound. These solutions assist medical professionals in the evaluation and documentation of ultrasound exams. Sonio Detect, an FDA 510(k) cleared AI assistant, leverages deep learning networks to ensure higher image quality in real-time, and improve the quality of care through greater clinical accuracy.

Speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, Yong Kwan Kim, Samsung Medison CEO said, “We have great respect and admiration for what the Sonio team has built in maternal care. Through the acquisition of Sonio, Samsung Medison will continue to deliver upon our promise to improve the quality of people’s lives with technology. Collaboration with Sonio will bring together best-in-class ultrasound AI technology and reporting capabilities to bring a paradigm shift in the prenatal ultrasound exam.”

On his part, Cécile Brosset, Sonio CEO said, “Samsung Medison’s established global ultrasound business combined with Sonio’s advanced AI creates an exciting growth opportunity for both sides. We have found in Samsung Medison an amazing, trusting partner to pursue and accelerate our roadmap and mission. In addition to close collaboration with Samsung Medison, as an independent company, Sonio will continue to advance medical reporting technology and diagnostic software globally, including for underserved areas in healthcare.”