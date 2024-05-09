Shares

KRA has announced a collaboration with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to jointly engage SMEs, in a bid to enhance tax compliance. The partnership is viewed as a significant step towards fostering a culture of tax compliance and promoting sustainable business practices within the SME sector.

Under the collaboration, KRA and KNCCI agreed to undertake joint tax education programs, including the establishment of countrywide tax clinics where SMEs will be offered tax services at their premises. These initiatives aim to provide MSMEs with the necessary knowledge and support to fulfill their tax obligations effectively.

In addition to enhancing tax compliance, KNCCI and KRA will fight against illicit trade and work towards creating a friendly environment for businesses to operate. The Chamber will also continue in its efforts to alert its members on the dangers of smuggling, thereby contributing to the overall integrity of the business environment.

Speaking during an engagement with KNCCI, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing tax complexities. He expressed KRA’s commitment to working closely with KNCCI to roll out outreach programs that will create awareness on tax matters and address the challenges faced by traders.

“We have a committed focus on tackling matters of tax complexity,” stated Mr. Wattanga, highlighting the Authority’s dedication to supporting MSMEs in navigating tax-related issues and fostering a conducive business environment.

The collaboration between KRA and KNCCI is a shared commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of MSMEs in Kenya. By working together, the two institutions aim to empower MSMEs with the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in the evolving business landscape.