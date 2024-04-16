Shares

The M-PESA Foundation has invested Ksh. 20.96 million in Kisumu and Siaya Counties with an aim to boost a range of health services. These initiatives will benefit more than 13,000 people in the two counties.

In Kisumu County, the Foundation invested Ksh 16.76 million towards the construction of a maternal and newborn unit at Ratta Health Centre. The unit is equipped with a nurse station, a waiting bay with a children’s play area, two consultants’ rooms, a child welfare clinic room, a pharmacy with a store, a family planning room, an antenatal clinic room, washrooms, among others. Additionally, 100 tree seedlings were planted within the health centre compound.

The newly constructed unit is expected to increase bed capacity and daily deliveries, while providing better services to more women. The maternal unit will also provide a variety of critical services such as outpatient care, maternity care, comprehensive clinic care, immunizations for children, and laboratory services where over 10,000 people will be impacted.

In Siaya County, the Foundation has invested Ksh 4.2 million towards a free medical camp. This is in partnership with Zuri Health, Checkups Medical Hub, and Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital. The camp has benefited over 3,000 residents with an array of medical services. As part of the camp, the Foundation also distributed Mama Packs to mothers at Siaya County Referral Hospital to enhance maternal and child health.

Speaking at the newly constructed maternal and newborn unit at Ratta Health Centre, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa noted, “At Safaricom, our purpose is transforming lives, and through these interventions, we are taking healthcare closer to the people. Going forward, M-PESA Foundation will continue partnering with the counties to enhance service delivery, with a keen focus on maternal and child health.”

On his part, Kisumu County Governor Peter Anyang Nyon’go said, “We are privileged to have M-PESA Foundation in our County as we embark on this journey to boost healthcare services. We are confident that this infrastructure development will improve health outcomes for mothers and children, benefiting the residents in this area.”

At the medical camp, Zuri Health provided technology solutions by offering patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.