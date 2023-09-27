Shares

About 10,000 people will benefit from a range of health services in Kisumu County after the M-PESA Foundation invested Ksh. 16 million to construct a mother and child complex at Ratta Health Centre in Kisumu County.

The construction and select equipping of the Maternal, Child and Neonatal complex and refurbishment of the existing labour room, delivery room and post-natal room will provide a conducive environment for mothers to deliver and enable the health centre to provide better services to more women. The unit will also provide a variety of critical services such as outpatient care, maternity care, comprehensive clinic care, and laboratory services.

“We are privileged to have the Foundation in our County as we embark on this journey to boost healthcare services. We are confident that this infrastructure development will improve health outcomes for mothers and children, benefiting the residents in this area,” said H.E. Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, Governor, Kisumu County.

The groundbreaking will be followed by the construction of a variety of infrastructure such as a nurse station, a waiting bay with a children’s play area, 2 consultants’ rooms, a Child Welfare Clinic (CWC) room, a pharmacy with a store, and a family planning room among others. Additionally, the investment will help in purchasing medical equipment that shall see each room equipped to standard, and the planting of 100 tree seedlings towards environmental conservation.

“M-PESA Foundation continues to partner with several counties to enhance service delivery. That is why we have intervened here in Kisumu,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

The groundbreaking follows a recent free medical camp in Kisumu County by the Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health and Lions Eye Hospital, which saw over 2,000 people access health services. As part of the exercise, patients from the medical camp will access free follow-up consultations for up to six months via SMS and WhatsApp. The service allows users to add three dependents who will also receive free medical advice from doctors.