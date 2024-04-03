Shares

Bolt has been awarded the Best Ride-Hailing Platform, East Africa 2024 by Global Brands Magazine.

Global Brands Magazine (GBM), based in London, is one of the largest brand publishing companies in the world. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that have stood out among the industry leaders, demonstrating exceptional service and unique vision.

The Global Brands Awards were established to honour excellence in performance across industries. Following rigorous research and evaluation of award nominees, an external research team was constituted to evaluate the nominees. Bolt was selected for demonstrating unique and exceptional service delivery towards the evolving transportation sector. This year marks 12 years since the Global Brands Awards were established.

Linda Ndungu, Country Manager, Bolt said: “We are delighted and honoured to have been awarded the ‘Best Ride-Hailing Platform, East Africa 2024’ award from Global Brands Magazine. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing dedication to delivering safe, reliable, and convenient mobility solutions in Kenya and across the region. At Bolt, we prioritise enhancing the overall customer experience, and this award underscores our commitment to achieving that through continuous technological innovation. We’re immensely grateful for this honour and remain steadfast in our mission to redefine mobility in East Africa.”