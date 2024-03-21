Shares

OPPO has announced the establishment of an AI Center dedicated research and development into AI and its applications.

The new Center further aims to strengthen OPPO’s AI capabilities and explore a broader range of user-centric AI products and features to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of AI.

In line with its dedication to AI development, OPPO will equip its Reno11 Series with advanced generative AI capabilities within the second quarter of 2024. This will include the innovative OPPO AI Eraser function and more.

Speaking during the announcement, Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya said, “Following feature phones and smartphones, next-gen AI Smartphones will represent the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. In the era of AI Smartphones, both the mobile phone industry and user experience will witness revolutionary changes.”

In response to the AI Smartphone era, OPPO has outlined four major characteristics of AI smartphones. First, AI Smartphones must efficiently utilize computing resources to meet the computational needs of generative AI in the AI era. Secondly, AI Smartphones should be aware of the real world in time through sensors, understanding the complex information of users and the environment. Thirdly, AI Smartphones also need to possess powerful self-learning capabilities. Finally, AI Smartphones will have multimodal content generation abilities, providing users with continuous inspiration and knowledge support.

With these distinctive characteristics, the arrival of AI Smartphones will revolutionize the mobile industry. Various AI services will be integrated into intelligent agents, enabling users to enjoy services that better meet their individual needs.

OPPO’s large language model, AndesGPT, comprises as many as 180 billion parameters. The model underlies with three major technical characteristics including dialogue enhancement, personalization, and cloud-device collaboration. Following their introduction on the new OPPO Find X7 series, OPPO’s generative AI features such as intelligent object removal in phots and phone conversation summary have captured the imagination of both end users and the wider technology industry.