The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has partnered with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to train students on tax matters.

KRA and KICD will develop tax resources for students in Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) with an aim of simplifying tax concepts and integrating tax education into mainstream learning.

Under the partnership, KRA will develop specialized digital resources focusing on key subjects such as Business Studies, Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, and Social Studies. These resources are designed to equip students with a foundational understanding of taxation, its purpose, and its impact on individuals and society.

Speaking during an engagement with KICD leadership, KRA Commissioner General Mr Humphrey Wattanga emphasized the importance of introducing tax education at an early age. He said that tax has a significant direct impact on individuals and society and therefore young people should be facilitated to comprehend tax matters from an early age.

Mr. Wattanga emphasized that integrating tax education content into curricula simplifies complex tax issues, which is pivotal for transforming the tax-paying culture in Kenya. He expressed optimism that this initiative will foster a sense of responsibility towards the tax system, ultimately leading to higher compliance rates.

“By learning about taxes at an early age, students become more informed and responsible citizens,” Mr. Wattanga added, “contributing to a long-term shift towards a society that values a fair and efficient tax system.”

The content developed through this partnership will target learners in Junior and Senior Schools, Upper Primary Education, Primary Teacher trainees, secondary teacher Education trainees, teacher trainees of early years Education, learners in early years education, and the general public.