Shares

Wangeci Gathuku has been announced as the overall winner in the Hub Karen (THK) Shop and Win Christmas promotion. The promotion was aimed at rewarding shoppers who patronized the mall during the festive period.

The overall winner, Wangeci Gathuku, took home the prize of a getaway for a family of 4 to Dubai. The first runner-up, Janell Simmons, won a two-night holiday for 2 at the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, Nanyuki while the second runners-up, Daisy Muigai, won a USD 1,000 shopping voucher that is redeemable at any store within the mall.

The three winners were announced during a draw held at The Hub Karen in the presence of Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB) officials and representatives from the mall management.

The Hub Karen Mall launched the SHOP & WIN campaign to appreciate shoppers, create lasting memories and spread the joy of the Christmas season to its customers.

Wangechi Gathuku, the first prize winner said “This win is for my children, and I am happy that they will get to experience and explore Dubai through their own eyes. It is a blessing and a good way to start the year”.