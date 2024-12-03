Shares

The Hub Karen has officially opened Hub Park, which is the largest indoor play area in East Africa. The park spans an impressive 3,200 square meters and is designed to offer a thrilling, interactive experience for both children and adults alike.

The Hub Park is a testament to The Hub Karen’s commitment to being the ultimate destination for family fun, recreation, and togetherness. With this launch, The Hub Karen has further elevated its offerings, ensuring

that both children and adults have a safe, engaging, and enjoyable place to spend quality time together.

Margaret Mbaka, Chairperson, Janus Continental Group (JCG) said, “The opening of The Hub Park is a significant milestone in our mission to enhance Nairobi’s retail and entertainment landscape. The Hub Park will redefine how families experience leisure in Nairobi. This park blends world-class entertainment with technology, physical play, and community engagement to create a unique, safe, and inclusive environment for all ages. As we move into the festive season, The Hub Park is set to become the ultimate destination for family fun, and a proud addition to The Hub Karen’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our community.”

The Hub Park features 15 exciting attractions, including 5 firsts in Kenya, such as an adventure world, virtual reality stations, interactive gaming zones, climbing walls, trampolines, and adventure sports setups. With the capacity to entertain more than 900 visitors at a time, the park is set to become the go-to destination for families seeking quality entertainment and fun.

Dale Ramsden, CEO of Real Estate Development at Janus Continental Group (JCG), said, “As a leader in the retail and entertainment sector, I’ve always believed that spaces should do more than simply fulfill practical needs. They should inspire, connect, and enrich the communities they serve. The Hub Park is the embodiment of this vision,”

said Ramsden. “It’s not just a fun place to visit—it’s a space where children and adults can come together, play, discover, and build lasting memories.”

Alongside the park’s attractions, The Hub Karen is also proud to introduce The Hub Eats, a vibrant new food hall located adjacent to The Hub Park. The food hall offers a variety of delicious dining options, from French fries and burgers to pizza, pasta, and sweets. For those seeking healthier choices, The Hub Eats features a menu made entirely from locally sourced ingredients to create wholesome international and local meals for both kids and

adults.

In addition to its vast array of attractions, The Hub Park is expected to create over 60 full-time jobs for trained professionals, further contributing to the local economy. Young children will find endless opportunities for adventure and discovery, while parents and guardians can enjoy peace of mind knowing their loved ones are in a well-cared-for space.

The Hub Park is also designed to be the perfect venue for group outings, birthday parties, school trips, and family gatherings. The park represents a new standard in family-oriented leisure spaces, offering both cutting-edge

technology and opportunities for physical play, ensuring that children enjoy a balanced, active lifestyle in all weather conditions.

The opening of The Hub Park and The Hub Eats marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in The Hub Karen’s journey. The park is poised to be a key destination for both locals and tourists alike for years to come.