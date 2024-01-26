Phone manufacturer OPPO has launch its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno11 series, in the Kenyan market.
The Oppo Reno11 series is available in two variants i.e. The Oppo Reno11 and the Oppo Reno11 Pro, both of which are both 5G devices.
The Reno11 Series is now available for purchase at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 67,999 for the Reno11 5G and Ksh85,999 for the Reno11 Pro 5G. It is available for sale at OPPO stores country wide, the OPPO Kenya Website and on e-commerce partners, Jumia, Kilimall.
The Oppo Reno11 series runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14 and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor + ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (Oppo Reno11) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 + Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz for the Oppo Reno11 Pro.
The Oppo Reno11 series comes with a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP + 8MP (wide) + 32MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. The shooting modes for the cameras are: Rear: Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens and Selfie: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker.
OPPO Reno11 series specifications
|OPPO Reno11 5G
|OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G
|Network
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|2G/3G/4G/5G
|Operating system
|Android 14, ColorOS 14.0
|Android 14, ColorOS 14.0
|Weight
|182 grams
|181 grams
|RAM + storage
|12GB + 256GB
|12GB + 512GB
|Screen
|6.7 inch FHD+ (2412×1080), 120Hz
|6.7 inch FHD+ (2412×1080), 120Hz
|Main camera
|Main camera: 50MP; f/1.8; FOV 79°; 5P lens; AF; closed-loop focus motor; supporting OIS
Wide: 8MP; f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens
Telephoto: 32MP; f/2; FOV 49°; 6P lens; supporting AF
|Main: 50MP; f/1.8; FOV 84°; 6P lens; AF; OIS
Ultra-wide angle: 8MP; f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens; Fixed Focus
Telephoto: 32MP; f/2; FOV 49°; 6P lens; AF
|Selfie camera
|32MP; f/2.4; FOV 89°; 5P lens
|32MP; f/2.4; FOV 90°; 5P lens; AF; open-loop focus motor
|Shooting modes
|Rear: Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens
Selfie: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker
|Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google lens
Front: Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G68 MC4
|Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz
|Battery
|5000mAh with SUPERVOOC 67W fast charging
|4600mAh with SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging
|Colours
|Wave Green and Rock Grey
|Pearl White and Rock Grey