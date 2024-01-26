Shares

Phone manufacturer OPPO has launch its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno11 series, in the Kenyan market.

The Oppo Reno11 series is available in two variants i.e. The Oppo Reno11 and the Oppo Reno11 Pro, both of which are both 5G devices.

The Reno11 Series is now available for purchase at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 67,999 for the Reno11 5G and Ksh85,999 for the Reno11 Pro 5G. It is available for sale at OPPO stores country wide, the OPPO Kenya Website and on e-commerce partners, Jumia, Kilimall.

The Oppo Reno11 series runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14 and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor + ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (Oppo Reno11) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 + Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz for the Oppo Reno11 Pro.

The Oppo Reno11 series comes with a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP + 8MP (wide) + 32MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. The shooting modes for the cameras are: Rear: Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens and Selfie: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker.

