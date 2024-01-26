Shares

Opera, through its mobile browser Opera Mini, has launched the Shake and Win AFCON campaign in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The campaign will run for four weeks and will feature 180,000 prizes as Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) continues.

“AFCON is always an exciting time in the footballing calendar – the stadiums come alive with such tremendous atmosphere as teams from around Africa vie for glory. So we’re thrilled to bring our users, many of whom are avid football fans, even more fun throughout the tournament, with a chance to bring home fantastic prizes,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera.

The Shake and Win campaign page will be accessible via a floating button on the start page of the Opera Mini browser. From there, players can shake their phones to win either an immediate reward, or a puzzle piece. If players collect six individual pieces and complete the puzzle, they are eligible to win one of a variety of prizes like cash, MiniPay vouchers, and airtime.

This edition of Shake and Win will feature some additional fun, as participants can earn extra shakes by completing various missions to boost their chances of winning. Discovering different aspects of the browser, for example taking advantage of the built-in Live Scores feature embedded within Opera Mini, will afford players even more shakes, and thus more chances to win.

Opera will give users from different nations the chance to compete against each other in the inaugural Opera Cup. Users will win points for their home nation by successfully completing missions, the points for which are tallied on a leaderboard. The country with the highest points total toward the end of the campaign will win the Cup and an overall boost to their prize pool, offering the winners even more opportunities to take home prizes and glory.

Opera’s Shake and Win campaign for the World Cup racked up a million shakes a day from over 13 million players across the continent.