Opera has announced that it has upgraded its mobile browser Opera Mini and loaded it with a bunch of new features.

The new browser, Opera Mini 50, comes with new features such as data compression technology, a download manager with offline file sharing capabilities, and a built-in ad-blocker. The company has also revamped the browser user interface to allow its users a more personal and intuitive way to interact with the browser features they love the most.

“Since the very first launch almost fifteen years ago, Opera Mini has provided people with a better browsing experience than what they get with the default browser on their smartphones”. “Now, with version 50, it was time for major upgrade to Opera Mini, with a completely redesigned user experience, where we make the most popular features easier to use”

The new Opera Mini 50 features a new status bar located at the top of the browser screen. The new status bar adds a touch personalization to the browser. In Opera Mini 50, users are able to receive welcome messages during their daily browsing sessions with greetings and hints throughout the day when using the app. The status bar also keeps users updated on what’s going around them. It shows notifications with information about the latest news and upcoming updates in the browser or events from partners.

In Opera Mini 50, the new status bar displays a data savings widget. Opera Mini offers its users the option to activate either high or extreme data savings mode. The extreme mode in Opera Mini is capable of saving on average an impressive 81% of mobile data.

The new Opera Mini comes with “offline file sharing”, which allows users to transfer images, videos and audio files to nearby devices at super high speeds using a Wi-Fi direct connection. The offline file sharing feature works with the popular download manager in Opera Mini. Offline file sharing can now be accessed easily in Opera Mini 50 through the shortcut on the new navigation bar located at the bottom of the browser screen.

Last year Opera Mini partnered with Mdundo, the leading music sharing platform with the largest catalog of independent artists across Africa. Throughout this partnership, Opera integrates Mdundo’s music catalog into Opera Mini 50 providing users with free access to the music they love through their browser wherever they go. With Opera Mini and Mdundo, users can decide between streaming music or download their favorite songs. Thanks to the hybrid advertising model of Mdundo, users can download their favorite songs for free.

The new Opera Mini is available for download in the Google Play Store. Launched in 2006, Opera Mini is used by more than 100 million monthly active users who chose to download it instead of using pre-installed browsers on Android mobile devices.