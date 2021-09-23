Shares

Opera has launched a new version of its chat service Hype. The Hype 1.3 features a new and improved Find new Friends feature which allows users to easily meet new people within the app.

Hype is an African-inspired chat service built into a mobile browser, Opera Mini, allowing users to easily set up an account and start chatting with secure end-to-end encryption right away. With this feature, users can browse the web, chat with friends, share self-created memes, stickers and GIFs with other Hype users, and find people with the same interests, all in one app.

Hype is currently available and quickly gaining popularity in English-speaking African countries with over 2.4 million activations.

In response to requests from Hype users, Opera has introduces the Find new Friends feature for Hype users who are interested in making new friends and finding interesting people to chat with.

To make new friends on Hype, all you have to do is to open your Hype account and click Chat with another Hype user. You will be matched with a random person who clicked the same thing and is also willing to make new friends. This is where excitement comes in. Users do not know the age, nationality, occupation or any other details about their match besides their name and profile picture. From here, they just enjoy the conversation.

When a match is made you can chat as much as you want, but still keep your privacy. It is only if you both agree to become friends on Hype that you can find each other later and continue the conversation. If you find the match to be uninteresting, you can simply end the chat at any point and find a new match.