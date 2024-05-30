Shares

Opera has announced that its mobile browser Opera Mini now includes privacy enhancements that will help make browsing safer for users.

Opera Mini now includes Locked Mode, which enables PIN-protected browsing to further boost privacy protections. The new Locked Mode allows users to set a PIN that is independent from the device’s main lock code, which secures their tabs, history, and stored data. A simple switch allows users to toggle between regular browsing and Locked Mode, which ensures that sensitive personal information, like medical or financial statements, remains truly private.

“Opera Mini’s new PIN-Locked Browsing and Private Downloads redefine how users experience the web on shared devices, ensuring that personal information remains personal. By focusing on what users need most – privacy and security – Opera Mini is setting new standards in mobile browsing,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera. “This commitment is transforming user interactions on shared devices, building a foundation of trust and reliability that stands at the forefront of the mobile industry.”

Opera Mini users will be prompted to set a unique PIN that is different to their device PIN when activating Locked Mode for the first time. Once Locked Mode is activated, all new tabs opened and data entered, such as URLs and search queries, are encrypted. These tabs and data are visible only when Locked Mode is active and unlocked with the correct PIN. Furthermore, the browsing history within Locked Mode remains inaccessible from the standard browsing mode, ensuring that any sites visited or searches made are kept private and visible only when Locked Mode is re-entered.

Users can activate Locked Mode from the O-Menu or through the tabs switcher view in Opera Mini, allowing for an easy switch between standard and secure browsing modes.

Previously, Opera Mini introduced Private Downloads as a first step towards completely private browsing that will be achieved with the latest update.