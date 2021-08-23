Shares

In the digital age, the ability to build healthy and trustworthy relationships with people is a necessary life skill. Since the launch of Hype Clubs earlier this year, users have been networking, making friends and chatting about relationships, dating and psychology with like-minded people.

This has led to some great relationship tips being shared by users as they discuss the latest relationship news and gossip in their countries. Listed below are seven of the most discussed relationship tips by users in the Relationship Drama Hype Club.

1. When going on the first date, Hype Users recommend choosing a public place where each partner feels safe to be themselves. This helps everyone to be relaxed and not edgy.

2. Hype users identify proper grooming and etiquette as one of the ‘make or breaks’ for most relationships. Everyone should strive to dress smartly for a great first impression.

3. Clear communication has emerged as a key ingredient for relationships according to Hype Clubs users. When one party hides stuff from the other, it creates a recipe for a fallout.

4. Fun. Most Hype Clubs users agree that relationships are supposed to be fun and various fun ideas have been shared including travelling, dancing, painting etc.

5. Technology has gifted the young generation great platforms to stay in touch even if you’re far away. There is now way a week should pass without communicating so use technology to your advantage.

These and many more tips have been discussed on Hype Clubs much to the delight of the thousands of users who have joined the Relationship Drama Club.

The Just Girls and Drop a Photo Clubs have become favorites among users. Mostly made up of girls from various countries across the continent, users now have a platform to share and discuss issues that matter to them including hair, beauty, make-up, boys, recipes and more.

Hype is built into the Opera Mini web browser and is currently available in all English-speaking African countries. With over 1.7 million total activations so far and 10,000 invites to join per day, it is quickly gaining popularity and more Clubs are being added.

All the Clubs are public, free and no invite is needed to stay in touch and spend time with your friends across the continent.