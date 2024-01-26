Shares

Safaricom has announced that it has launched the Bonga Consumer Spin and Win Promotion to take place over the next one month to reward customers’ loyalty.

To participate customers will only need to pay for any goods or services using Bonga points at any Lipa na MPESA Buy Goods Tills countrywide. Upon completing their purchase using Bonga points, customers will be prompted to click a link. Here, they will have the opportunity to spin the wheel and stand a chance to win smartphones, airtime, bundles and discounted offers countrywide.

“We are excited to announce the Bonga consumer spin and win promotion to enable us to reward our customers for their loyalty. We have deliberately kept the participation process simple so that as many of our 45 million customers can take part in the promotion for a chance to walk away with any of our exciting prizes on offer,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

Customers can participate as many times as possible as all they need to do is pay for any goods and service using at least 100 Bonga points.

Bonga points is a loyalty scheme that lets Safaricom Prepay and Postpay customers earn points. You earn 1 Bonga point for every Ksh. 10 spent on voice calls, SMS, or data. The more one uses their Safaricom line, the more points they get.