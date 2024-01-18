Shares

Absa Bank has been named as the Top Employer of choice in Kenya and Africa for the third time in a row. This reaffirms its commitment to delivering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive working environment, along with people-centric practices.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their Human Resource (HR) Best Practices Survey that covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Wellbeing among other parameters.

Absa Bank Kenya Plc Managing Director, Abdi Mohamed stated: “This recognition three years in a row further underscores our unwavering commitment to our human capital as we continue to establish Absa as a home of talent in line with our strategic priorities. Importantly, this commitment extends beyond Kenya to the region, showcasing our determination to build an organization that recognizes our people as our greatest asset. We are steadfast in our commitment to continue building a culture that drives collaboration, building an environment for all our employees to thrive. The work we do empowers livelihoods. Our dedication not only enhances our customer delivery standards but also fosters individual career growth.”

On her part, Absa Bank’s People Function and Culture Director, Mumbi Kahindo, said the certification affirms the suitability of the Bank’s HR policies and people practices, positioning Absa as a thriving, future-fit organisation that attracts, develops, and retains the best talent through a differentiated workplace experience that brings their dreams and aspirations to reality.

She said: “We are on a journey of rewriting the next chapter of our growth story that’s anchored in our new Purpose… Empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together…one story at a time. To achieve this aspiration, we are creating a workplace that thrives on the strength of our differences, where collaboration flourishes, and innovation and creativity know no boundaries. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that every person has a place, where we welcome diverse contributions and come together for the betterment of each other, our customers, and communities”.

Confirming the award, the Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024.”