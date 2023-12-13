Shares

Kenya Airways has successfully concluded negotiations of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) in various countries including one with Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU). Key points addressed in the CBAs included staff welfare, fair compensation, affordability, and

sustainability.

Other unions that they have engaged through the year include the General Transport, Petroleum, and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCWU) in Ghana. The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) in Nigeria, and the Amalgamated and Transport General Workers’ Union (ATGWU) in Uganda.

This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of both parties, particularly dating back to the challenging period brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which profoundly impacted the aviation sector.

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, stated, “KAWU has been extremely patient and supportive of management’s effort to turn around the airline. They have worked with us to systematically address the welfare of our employees. We both agree that we have a convergence of mind to ensure that the airline is sound and sustainable and therefore guarantee the future of our people. Kenya Airways further commends KAWU and their leadership, led by Secretary General Moss Ndiema, for their understanding of the economic realities and the importance of affordability and sustainability of these agreements as integral to ensuring the continued success and continuity of the airline.”

The recently concluded CBAs will be effective as from December 2023 and are set to run for the next two years, 2023/4 to 2025, providing a stable framework for both Kenya Airways and KAWU. The agreement will give the KAWU membership a 22% increment on their basic salary, among other allowances, over the two-year period. This period will afford both parties the opportunity to focus on our shared goals and objectives while upholding the welfare and interests of our dedicated workforce.

Kenya Airways has indicated that it is committed to fostering a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship with our social partners, including KAWU and looks forward to further strengthening the partnership in the years to come. We appreciate the professionalism, dedication, and constructive approach demonstrated by KAWU throughout this negotiation process.