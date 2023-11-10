Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ), has boarded Lufthansa Systems to provide a codeshare management solution, SchedConnect, which will enhance the airline’s management of partner flight schedules. KQ guests will now enjoy smoother connections on flights booked with partners by KQ.

As a member of the SkyTeam alliance, Kenya Airways is a fully integrated network carrier with multiple codeshare partners within and outside the global alliance. With SchedConnect, Kenya Airways will be able to manage and update its schedule in real time with ease, manage a high volume of changes, and create efficiencies in managing an extensive number of partnerships as the airline sets its sights on growing its strategic partnerships with other airlines.

Kenya Airways will now benefit from a central flight repository and a central schedule database where the schedules of all customers and codeshare partners are saved in real-time. This will in turn improve the customer experience for KQ guests as it makes managing codeshare connections easier, thus reducing schedule misconnections and at the same time helping the airline focus on giving customers better partner connections and pricing without errors.

Martin Gitonga, Head of Network and Alliances at Kenya Airways. “Having relied on NetLine Sched and NetLine Plan for close to sixteen years, we trust the quality of their solutions and look forward to faster integration of new codeshare partners without errors as we seek to deliver the best connections with our partners and customers.”

“We are pleased to support Kenya Airways with our reliable and experienced codeshare management solution that is specifically designed to meet the needs of airlines operating in codeshare partnerships, such as SkyTeam alliance members,” Marco Cesa, Senior Vice President Regional Management Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Lufthansa Systems.

Kenya Airways has been partnering with Lufthansa Systems since 2007 and is a user of the Lufthansa Systems Netline Suite for Planning and Scheduling.

SchedConnect; a codeshare management solution will help guests in the KQ network and partners enjoy real-time accurate connecting flights. As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, Kenya Airways acts as a fully integrated network carrier with over 22 codeshare partners within and outside the Alliance.