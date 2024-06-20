Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of flights to Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), utilizing the Airbus A330 aircraft.

The flights to DRC were halted temporarily on April 30th after Kenya Airways staff were arrested causing a diplomatic crisis. DRCs military intelligence detained two of the airline’s staff on April 19, allegedly because of missing customs documentation on some valuable cargo. The Kenyan airline said it had not taken possession of the cargo because the shipper’s paperwork was incomplete.

“We are delighted to resume operations in Kinshasa and reconnect with our valued passengers in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” said Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer of Kenya Airways. “The Airbus A330 aircraft offers passengers an enhanced travel experience, featuring spacious cabins and modern amenities that ensure a comfortable journey to their destination.”

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, flies to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa. KQ’s fleet comprises of wide-body Boeing aircraft that includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow-body Embraer E190 aircraft. It connects Africa to the world from its hub at Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.