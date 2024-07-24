Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has relaunched KQ Holidays, a platform that specializes in offering personalized getaways to various destinations around the world. Through the KQ Holidays platform, customers can create, book, and pay for tailor-made holiday packages in real-time.

The KQ Holidays campaign theme is ‘My Kind of Holiday-A Click Away’. This theme underscores the platform’s commitment to delivering personalized and easy-to-use travel planning services.

The KQ Holidays website allows for booking of flights, accommodations, airport transfers, and tours in various destinations across the globe. With the new platform, travelers can enjoy special offers with Ksh. 8,000 off for every Ksh. 100,000 spent, Ksh. 13,300 (USD 100) off for every Ksh. 133,000 (USD 1,000) spent, and Ksh. 17,138 (GBP 100) off for every Ksh. 171,438 (GBP 1,000) spent on trips available until end of August 2024.

The initial phase of the relaunch will highlight twelve key destinations. These are Mombasa, Nairobi, New York, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Victoria Falls, Paris, Dubai, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam, and Mumbai, ushering in a new era of personalized and seamless travel planning.

Commenting on the relaunch of KQ Holidays, KQ Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka said, “The new KQ Holidays platform is a significant step forward in providing comprehensive travel solutions. We understand the diverse needs of modern travelers and have designed this platform for a seamless and personalized holiday planning experience.”

On his part, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said, “We understand that people travel for different reasons. Some seek adventure, others relaxation, and many simply want to explore the world. KQ Holidays caters to all these dreams and more, offering a diverse range of experiences for every traveller.”