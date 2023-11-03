Shares

Kenya Re has launched the distribution of assistive and mobility devices that will benefit more than 390 persons with disabilities in Kachibora and Saboti sub-counties in Trans Nzoia county. The program of Kenya Re’s corporate social responsibility Niko Fiti campaign.

The distribution which was subdivided into three phases, will benefit 1,000 people with disabilities in different parts of the country. The exercise is in line with Kenya’s vision to enhance inclusivity and diversity by enabling more people to participate in activities that improve their livelihoods.

Kenya Re’s Group Managing Director, Dr Hillary Maina Wachinga said, “Kenya Re has a vision to secure the future for our stakeholders and our Niko Fiti initiative is one of the ways we are doing this. We want to empower persons with disability to integrate into society and to actively contribute to social and economic activities for the greater good.”

The first phase of the campaign in 2023 saw a distribution of 56 mobility devices and 351 assistive devices to 398 beneficiaries in Saboti and Kachibora.