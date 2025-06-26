Shares

The Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Kenya Re) has announced the appointment of Mr. Erick Onyango Gumbo, as the new Chairperson of its Board of Directors. The appointment became effective on June 23rd, 2025.

Gumbo is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya. He is currently the Managing Partner at G&A Advocates LLP. He jas a Bachelor of Laws degree, a postgraduate degree in Fintech Law and Policy from Duke University, and specialized training in Financial Markets from Yale University. He holds certificates in Advanced Legal Drafting from the International Law Institute (ILI) and in Privacy Law and Data Protection from the University of Pennsylvania.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Mr. Gumbo has over 21 years of experience in the legal field. Throughout his career, he has represented a diverse range of clients, including leading private and public sector entities and government agencies.

In its announcement, Kenya Re expressed its commitment to continuing its mission of providing sustainable risk and financial solutions. The announcement was made by Charles N. Kariuki, the Company Secretary.