Tatu City has appointed Laxmanbhai Construction Limited to complete the first phase of infrastructure and public realm works for Tatu Central, the new business and living district at Tatu City. CCI Global, the first occupant of Tatu Central, begins to move into its 5,000- seat call centre at Tatu City this year.

Laxmanbhai, a leading building contractor in East Africa, has 70 years of experience in construction and development. Tatu City selected Laxmanbhai after a rigorous vetting process that took into consideration the firm’s history of delivering high-calibre urban developments in Africa.

The project scope for Tatu Central encompasses various infrastructure elements, such as the construction of a roads with stormwater and potable water reticulation, a sewerage system, traffic interchange, parking, electrical and ICT reticulation, irrigation system and a green public plaza that will have a sculpture, water fountain, sitting area and a signature mugumo tree, which is featured in Tatu City’s logo.

“We are delighted to have Laxmanbhai on board. We believe their track record and commitment will ensure this landmark project’s success,” said Preston Mendenhall, Country Head, Kenya, at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City and six other city-scale projects in Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Manji Kanji Raghwani, Managing Director, Laxmanbhai, “We are honoured to be entrusted with the infrastructure development of Tatu Central. With a history of seven decades of delivering exceptional projects, we are dedicated to ensuring that Tatu City’s business district becomes a symbol of excellence in construction and urban development.”

Some signature commercial projects by Laxmanbhai include The Hub Karen, Britam Tower, Sarit Centre (phase 3B), I&M Headquarters, Agha Khan University Centre and West End Towers. Tatu Central’s most noteworthy feature is the intricate soft and hard landscaping works that will be integrated within the plaza. The works also include the Green Link, a network of pedestrian and cycling trails that interconnect Tatu Central with green areas and sports parks in the City.