Lenovo has partnered with African Storybook in an initiative that aims to inspire and uplift 100 deserving young students. African Storybook is an organization dedicated to promoting literacy among African children, to organize this impactful initiative.

The two held an event on 07th of October 2023 at the Kibera Community Library (KNLS) whereby students got an opportunity to engage with Lenovo staff members and benefit from their expertise.

By collaborating with African Storybook, Lenovo is dedicated to fostering a brighter future for these talented individuals through technology, literacy, and soft skills education.

Jane Govindsamy, CSI Champion Southern Africa at Lenovo, had this to say, “We are thrilled to collaborate with African Storybook for this charity event in Kenya. At Lenovo, we believe in the power of education and technology to transform lives. By providing resources, mentorship, and a positive learning environment, we aspire to inspire and uplift these children, helping them build a better future for themselves and their communities.”

African Storybook looks at language, and specifically how a lack of exposure to the written word can impact education outcomes. Their mission is to widen access to storybooks in the many languages of Africa to enhance children’s literacy and imagination. With face-to-face learning threatened by local outbreaks and lockdowns,

Lenovo previously helped to fund the development of teacher training and donated a raft of technology to support the development of clusters, assisting teachers in planning and helping children learn.

Based on research, underprivileged children in Kenya face significant barriers to accessing technology, which hinders their educational and developmental opportunities. Limited financial resources within their families and communities make it difficult to afford essential technological devices such as computers, smartphones, or tablets.

Additionally, the lack of infrastructure and inadequate internet connectivity in remote areas further exacerbate the problem, limiting their access to online resources and educational platforms. These are the challenges that Lenovo, through its Smarter for Technology vision for all is seeking to solve.

As part of this youth development programme, Lenovo will donate stationery supplies and Lenovo tablets to African Storybook. This contribution will enhance the educational resources available to the students and promote digital literacy, enabling them to explore new horizons and access a wealth of knowledge.

Lenovo’s commitment to corporate social responsibility extends beyond the boundaries of technology innovation. The company firmly believes in giving back to the communities it operates in, and this charity event in Kenya is a testament to that commitment.