The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is set to deploy 1,400 Revenue Service Assistants across the country in an enhanced customer support framework.

This is anchored on KRA’s adoption of a more facilitative approach with taxpayers. As Field Officers are part of KRA’s reforms initiative aimed they have been equipped with knowledge and skills to handle tax related processes through a capacity building program comprising KRA core values and tax-modules.

The Officers will support taxpayers to update correct details on their iTax profiles, registration of trading businesses that are not registered with KRA, including addition of applicable obligation, verification of details such as location, contact information and support taxpayers to comply with other tax regulations.

KRA remains committed to support all taxpayers in their compliance journey, and encourages the public to interact with the Field Officers and let them know how they can be of assistance.