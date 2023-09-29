Shares

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages prices in Kenya in 2023

DStv packages Price (Ksh.) Premium 9,900 Compact Plus 6,200 Compact 3,500 Family 1,850 Access 1,300 DStv – French Plus (15) 4,100 DStv – French Touch Add-on 920 DStv – Portuguese 7,700 DStv – Chinese Great Wall 700 DStv – Indian 1,600 DStv Movies 900 HD-PVR 1,150 ExtraView 1,150