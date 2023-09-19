Shares

Old Mutual Group has announced the appointment of Loreen Makwanya as its new Managing Director, to head its Life Insurance business.

Loreen brings to the new role a wealth of experience, having worked in the company for more than 12 years in various capacities with her latest role being the head of operations and customer experience for Old Mutual Africa Regions.

She joined Old Mutual in 2010 in the Actuarial department of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (Zimbabwe) Ltd as a Product Development Manager. In her new role, Makwanya will be tasked to grow the company’s life insurance solutions and service delivery channels to meet the evolving customer needs within the region. The company will be further looking to her to drive its business growth agenda and its overall market share in

the region.

Makwanya has worked in England, Zimbabwe, Ghana and South Africa, within the Old Mutual business. Prior to joining Old Mutual she worked as an Associate Investment Consultant, advising long term institutional investors. In these varied roles she has grown and developed into a seasoned business leader and well-rounded professional. Makwanya is a qualified Actuary with many other educational qualifications including an MBA.

Old Mutual Group CEO, Arthur Oginga said, “We are delighted to have a member of the team rise to this new role, and this speaks to our agenda of empowering our in-house teams. I have immense confidence in Makwanya’s capability to take our Life Insurance business to the next level and I am further proud of the fact that as a company, we are giving more opportunities to women in senior management. Loreen has demonstrated cultural agility and capacity to deal with diversity that will stand her in good stead here, in her new role.”