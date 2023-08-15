Shares

Kenya Cane, a brand under Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) hosted The Greats’ Fest cultural trail in Kitui this Saturday 12 th August.

The Kitui showdown featured live performances by performing artiste Simply Yaba, and Kitui’s finest Karanga Lazima with DJ Mwavos and MC Joe Joe at Password Lounge, Kitui.

MC Joe Joe warmed up the crowd to electric mixes by DJ Mwavos and MC Tarrus before local sensation Karanga Lazima took the stage and gave an electric performance before handing the spotlight to Rhumbacane maestro Yaba who gave an energized performance and later tag teamed with Savara and the duo kept revelers on their feet.

The highlight of the evening was an award ceremony for the two winners selected from Kenya Cane’s Greats Toast Twice campaign activation on Mbaitu FM and the brand’s official pages on social media.

The brand recognized and rewarded Elizabeth Wambua and Herbert Malack selected from the brand’s activation to find Kenyans working towards their Greatness.

The Kenya Cane Greats Toast Twice campaign platform creates opportunities for consumers to celebrate the small wins and achievements that bring them closer to their ambitions and inspire them to continue moving forward.

“The Kenya Cane Great Fest experiences are curated to showcase and celebrate our rich and diverse cultural heritage. We’re here today to showcase what makes Kitui great and give our consumers in Kitui an authentic Kenya Cane experience. We will be hosting similar experiences across the country,” said Davis Changalwa, Brand Manager, Kenya Cane.

“The Greats’ Fest” cultural extravaganza has previously been held in Nakuru, Thika, Kisumu and Mombasa, offering consumers a cultural blend of great Kenyan music and food paired with a legendary Kenyan spirit and featuring great local talent.

As part of its Greats Toast Twice campaign the brand is partnering with Grammy-acclaimed artist Savara Mudigi, Coster Ojwang’, Simply Yaba, Akoth Jumadi and Zaituni Wambui, and intends to work with more artistes through the cultural extravaganza that will be taking place in various regions across the country to create opportunities to celebrate our rich cultural Kenyan heritage.

Since its foundation in 1976, Kenya Cane has had a rich heritage interwoven with the history of the Kenyan nation. A beverage proudly made in Kenya by Kenyans that has not only embedded itself in many significant memories but also a marker of our experiences. Kenya cane is available in various variants KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.